Kopitar had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Kopitar picked up the secondary assist on Alex Iafallo's goal. The 32-year-old center has cooled off a bit in December, but he's still at a strong 33 points through 39 games this season. The Kings only score 2.54 goals per game -- offense can be sporadic for even the talented Kopitar on such a weak team.