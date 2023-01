Kopitar notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar had the secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's opening tally in the first period. The assist extended Kopitar's point streak to five games (one goal, four helpers), a strong turnaround after he closed December with no points in five contests. The 35-year-old center is up to 34 points, 87 shots on net, 47 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 45 outings in his usual top-line role.