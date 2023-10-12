Kopitar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kopitar set up Quinton Byfield's goal late in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2. Now in his 18th season, Kopitar is still the Kings' top-line center. He's produced at least 60 points in every full-length season since 2017-18, and he's shown few signs of slowing down. The 36-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Kings in the offseason, so it's safe to assume he'll remain a prominent part of the team's lineup this season.