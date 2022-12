Kopitar notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar has logged a pair of assists in his last four games, though that's a bit of a slowdown compared to what he'd done in recent weeks. The 35-year-old center is up to 10 tallies, 19 helpers, seven power-play points, 70 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 45 blocked shots through 35 contests overall.