Kopitar notched an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Kopitar set up Adrian Kempe for the Kings' fourth goal, which came on an odd-man rush in the third period. The 35-year-old Kopitar had been kept off the scoresheet in the previous three games. He's posted one goal, six helpers, 14 shots, 13 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-5 rating in eight contests to begin the year -- his offense is in good form, but the supporting numbers aren't as strong as they were last year.