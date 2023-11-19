Kopitar posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kopitar set up Quinton Byfield's goal 2:25 into the contest. With four goals and three assists over seven games in November, Kopitar has been solid this month. The 36-year-old center has maintained a point-per-game pace with eight goals and eight helpers over 16 contests. He's earned four power-play points with 37 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in his usual top-line role.