Kopitar managed an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar had the secondary helper on Alex Iafallo's second-period tally. The 33-year-old Kopitar ended a three-game point drought with the assist -- he's only had two dry spells last that long this season. The star center has eight goals, 30 apples, 75 shots and a plus-2 rating in 34 contests.