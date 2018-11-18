Kings' Anze Kopitar: Snaps five-game point drought

Kopitar had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Predators. The points snapped a five-game scoring drought.

Kopitar has been a massive fantasy disappointment this season. Heading into Saturday, he'd put up just six points in 17 games. We hope this is a sign of greatness to come, but we're not holding our breath, either.

