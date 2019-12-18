Kings' Anze Kopitar: Snaps home OT winner
Kopitar scored his 14th goal of the season 3:23 into overtime as the Kings downed the Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday.
After David Pastrnak misfired on a scoring attempt, the Kings got a two-on-one going the other way, and Kopitar used Dustin Brown as a decoy before snapping the puck past Tuukka Rask on the short side to secure the win. Kopitar is heating up -- after managing only two points (one goal, one helper) in the prior nine games, he's now lit the lamp three times in the last two contests.
