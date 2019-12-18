Play

Kopitar scored his 14th goal of the season 3:23 into overtime as the Kings downed the Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday.

After David Pastrnak misfired on a scoring attempt, the Kings got a two-on-one going the other way, and Kopitar used Dustin Brown as a decoy before snapping the puck past Tuukka Rask on the short side to secure the win. Kopitar is heating up -- after managing only two points (one goal, one helper) in the prior nine games, he's now lit the lamp three times in the last two contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories