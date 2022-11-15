Kopitar scored a third-period goal during Monday's 6-5 loss to the host Flames.

Kopitar scored his first goal in November. With the streaking Kings trailing 6-3 entering the final frame Monday, the 35-year-old center scored to spark a rally that eventually fell short. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made the save of the game by stretching out to deny Kopitar from a game-tying, open-net tally with 21 seconds to go. Kopitar, whose previous goal came against the Blues on Oct. 31, registered three shots during 19:19 of ice time against the Flames.