Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Kopitar scored at 19:39 of the third period to spoil Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid. The tally was Kopitar's seventh over his last nine games, and he's added seven assists in that span. The 35-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 51 points, 120 shots on net, 67 blocks, 57 hits and a plus-7 rating through 58 outings this season, and his current play is putting him pretty close to must-start territory.