Kopitar provided two goals in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus.

Kopitar found the back of the net at 4:42 of the second period, and then scored again at 4:52 of the third. He was cold from Nov. 1-19 with a goal and four points in 10 contests, but that slump is well behind him. The 35-year-old has contributed seven markers and 13 points in his last 10 games, bringing him up to 10 goals and 27 points in 31 contests this season.