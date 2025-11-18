Kopitar scored a power-play goal and put two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to Washington.

Kopitar tallied his third overall goal of the season on a second-period power play, but his goal wouldn't be enough to spark a comeback. All three scores from the 38-year-old star this season have been with a man advantage, giving him an added boost in fantasy leagues that place a premium on power play points. Overall, the 20-year NHL veteran has 10 points and 23 shots on net through 16 games this season. He's currently a few points shy of the pace needed to maintain his production of 67 points through 81 regular-season games a year ago, but still has plenty of time to get involved in the offense. Kopitar has excelled as a playmaker since entering the league in 2006, and the rest of his final season should be no different.