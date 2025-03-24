Kopitar scored a goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Kopitar tied the game at 1-1 early in the first period, answering Elias Lindholm's goal 19 seconds into the game. Kopitar has bounced back from a three-game slump with three points over his last two contests. The 37-year-old center is up to 18 tallies, 56 points, 86 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 69 appearances. He hasn't crossed 20 minutes of ice time since Feb. 26 versus the Canucks, so it looks like the Kings may be managing Kopitar's minutes ahead of the playoffs.