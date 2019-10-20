Kings' Anze Kopitar: Strikes for shorthanded goal
Kopitar notched a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
The Kings were shut out in their last two games, halting Kopitar's season opening point streak at five games. He bounced back as their offense woke up Saturday, netting the third of four tallies in the contest. Kopitar is up to three goals and six assists in eight appearances.
