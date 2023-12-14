Kopitar scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kopitar opened the scoring midway through the first period. The tally was his first in eight games, though he managed six assists during his goal drought. The 36-year-old is still humming along at a point-per-game pace with 11 goals, 15 assists, eight power-play points, 53 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 26 appearances this season.