Kings' Anze Kopitar: Strikes twice against Sharks
Kopitar scored a pair of goals and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Sharks.
A great beginning to the season for Kopitar, who is looking to rebound after putting up a lackluster 12 goals in 2016-17. The top-line center fired five shots on goal and was a plus-3. He always comes to play against San Jose, with Saturday marking the eighth time in his career he's scored a game-winning goal against the Sharks. Kopitar remains an elite talent and is just two years removed from a 74-point season, so make sure you have him in your lineup, as a bounce-back campaign seems inevitable.
