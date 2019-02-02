Kings' Anze Kopitar: Suiting up Saturday

Kopitar (illness) joined his team for warmups prior to Saturday's game against the Islanders, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles' elite two-way center is battling an illness, but it wasn't enough to hold him out for this road showdown in New York. The 2018-19 campaign hasn't been too kind to Kopitar, as he's scored just 14 goals and 34 points after setting a new career high with 92 points last season.