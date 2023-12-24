Kopitar logged two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Kopitar helped out on both of Quinton Byfield's goals in this game. With three goals and nine assists over 10 games in December, Kopitar continues to put up excellent scoring numbers. The 36-year-old has 31 points (10 on the power play), 59 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 30 appearances this season.