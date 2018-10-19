Kings' Anze Kopitar: Surprise scratch Thursday

Kopitar won't play Thursday against the Islanders due to an illness, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

With Kopitar unavailable, Austin Wagner or Kyle Clifford will likely draw into the lineup and take on a bottom-six role against the Islanders. The 31-year-old pivot will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with the Sabres.

