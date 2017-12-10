Kings' Anze Kopitar: Tacks on another multi-point effort
Kopitar recorded his fourth straight multi-point game Saturday, scoring his 16th goal of the season and adding a helper in a win over the Hurricanes.
The Kings have won eight straight games and what Kopitar has done in that span has been sensational. The top-line center has put up six goals and 13 points during the Kings' tear that has boosted them to the top of the Pacific Division standings. Kopitar has 16 goals and 38 points in 31 games on the season and is quietly flying under the radar as an early Hart Trophy candidate. The 30-year-old is a fantasy goldmine who can be rolled out with confidence every game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...