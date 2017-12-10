Kings' Anze Kopitar: Tacks on another multi-point effort

Kopitar recorded his fourth straight multi-point game Saturday, scoring his 16th goal of the season and adding a helper in a win over the Hurricanes.

The Kings have won eight straight games and what Kopitar has done in that span has been sensational. The top-line center has put up six goals and 13 points during the Kings' tear that has boosted them to the top of the Pacific Division standings. Kopitar has 16 goals and 38 points in 31 games on the season and is quietly flying under the radar as an early Hart Trophy candidate. The 30-year-old is a fantasy goldmine who can be rolled out with confidence every game.