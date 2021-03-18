Kopitar scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kopitar picked up his third multi-point effort in the last six games. He set up Drew Doughty on the opening tally just 3:21 into the contest. Kopitar also filled the empty net with a backhand shot from near his own goal line in the third period. The superstar center has eight goals, 34 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 28 games. He's already up to 20 power-play points, just one shy of his output with the man advantage last year.