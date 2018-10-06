Kings' Anze Kopitar: Tallies first goal of 2018-19
Kopitar scored his first goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks on Friday.
The 31-year-old started the Kings comeback after they trailed the Sharks 2-0 in the first period. Kopitar had a career year last season, posting 35 goals and 92 points while playing all 82 games. Given his 17.5 shooting percentage, he will be hard pressed to repeat those numbers, but owners can expect about 25 goals and 70 points from the Kings captain.
