Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

The goal was Kopitar's first of the season. He has three points over his last four games. The 38-year-old center is at one goal, six helpers, 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating over 11 appearances. He missed some time due to a foot injury in October, but it's unclear if that has continued to hamper his performance since he returned to the lineup Oct. 25.