Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Kopitar scored late in the second period to pull the Kings within a goal, but they never evened the score. The 36-year-old ended March on a heater with seven goals and five assists over his final eight games of the month. Kopitar has 25 goals, 65 points (21 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 73 appearances, offering as steady a scoring line as ever.