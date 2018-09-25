Kings' Anze Kopitar: Tickles twine Monday
Kopitar lit the lamp on one of his three shots in Monday's 4-1 preseason win over the Canucks.
Kopitar's primed for another strong campaign after reaching new career highs with 35 goals and 92 points last season. It's worth noting, though, that the career 12.6 percent shooter converted at a personal best, 17.5 percent rate in 2017-18, so some regression is expected in that regard.
