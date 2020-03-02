Kopitar scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar's pair of tallies in the first period were all goalie Cal Petersen needed to secure the win. The Slovenian center reached the 20-goal mark for the third straight year and the 11th time in his career. He's up to 59 points, 128 shots and a plus-1 rating through 66 contests.