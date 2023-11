Kopitar had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Friday.

It was a primary assist and his 757th in the NHL, which tied Marcel Dionne for the most in Kings history. Kopitar's goal was a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle to push the score to 5-1 early in the third frame. Kopitar extended his point streak to eight games against Anaheim (four goals, 10 assists), becoming the first NHL player to have at least three eight-game point streaks against the Ducks.