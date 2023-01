Kopitar scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Kopitar got a piece of a Drew Doughty shot and scored at 6:48 of the second period. The goal extended Kopitar's point streak to six games (two tallies, four helpers). The 35-year-old center is up to 35 points, 92 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 48 hits and a minus-1 rating through 46 appearances. While he's producing consistently on offense, he should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.