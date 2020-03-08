Kings' Anze Kopitar: Top-10 on active point leader board
Kopitar scored one goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-3 victory over Minnesota.
He also finished plus-5 with four SOG. Kopitar is on pace for a 25-goal, 75-point season. His 15.8 shooting percentage is well above his 12.8 career average, but he's been firing well above that average for the last three seasons. It should continue. Kopitar is 50 points shy of 1,000 and sits ninth on the active player point leaderboard. At 32, he still has lots to give.
