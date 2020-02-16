Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two assists two nights in a row
Kopitar collected a pair of assists and was plus-3 Saturday in a 3-1 win over Colorado.
Kopitar enjoyed his second consecutive two-assist night, setting up Tyler Toffoli's go-ahead and empty-net goals in the final minute of regulation. The 32-year-old is mired in a 12-game goal drought, but he's had another productive year overall with 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games. Kopitar will have supplied yet another 20-goal, 60-point season when all is said and done in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.