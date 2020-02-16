Kopitar collected a pair of assists and was plus-3 Saturday in a 3-1 win over Colorado.

Kopitar enjoyed his second consecutive two-assist night, setting up Tyler Toffoli's go-ahead and empty-net goals in the final minute of regulation. The 32-year-old is mired in a 12-game goal drought, but he's had another productive year overall with 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) in 59 games. Kopitar will have supplied yet another 20-goal, 60-point season when all is said and done in 2019-20.