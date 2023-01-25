Kopitar scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Both tallies came a little over two minutes apart in the first period, one on a wicked one-timer from the high slot and the other basically a tap-in after Adrian Kempe had circled the net and left Carter Hart well out of position. Kopitar has shaken off his Christmas blues with an impressive January, piling up four goals and 10 points in 10 games on the month, and the 35-year-old remains one of the most dangerous players in a Kings uniform.