Kopitar notched two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Kopitar set up Kevin Fiala's power-play marker in the first period and Viktor Arvidsson's empty-netter in the third. While Kopitar has gone five games without a goal, he has four assists in that span. The 36-year-old center remains a steady contributor on offense with 70 points (23 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 79 appearances.