Kopitar recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
The veteran had a hand in the Kings' first two goals of the afternoon, giving the team a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Kopitar has six goals and 11 points through eight games as the 34-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.
