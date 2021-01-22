Kopitar posted two assists, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

For the third time in four games, Kopitar produced multiple assists. The Slovenian center has yet to score a goal of his own, but he has six helpers (three on the power play), 11 shots and seven hits through four appearances. Kopitar's still an effective presence on the scoresheet at 33 years old, and fantasy managers will want to keep him active as the Kings begin a road trip Saturday in St. Louis.