Kopitar notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 defeat against Vegas.

Kopitar got the Kings on the board in the second period, redirecting an Adrian Kempe feed past Logan Thompson, before adding an assist on Trevor Moore's tally in the third. Kopitar now has points in nine of his last 12 games, totaling four goals and 10 assists in that span. The veteran center continues to produce at a high level in his age-36 campaign-- Kopitar now has 14 goals and 33 points through 31 games this season.