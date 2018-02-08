Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two-point night in Wednesday's win

Kopitar scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

It looked like he was headed for a rare scoreless night, but Kopitar got in on both of the Kings' empty-net tallies inside the final two minutes. The 30-year-old has been outstanding since the calendar flipped to 2018, scoring four goals and 17 points in 14 games, and an injury could be the only thing standing between him and his first 80-point campaign since 2009-10.