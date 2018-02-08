Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two-point night in Wednesday's win
Kopitar scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
It looked like he was headed for a rare scoreless night, but Kopitar got in on both of the Kings' empty-net tallies inside the final two minutes. The 30-year-old has been outstanding since the calendar flipped to 2018, scoring four goals and 17 points in 14 games, and an injury could be the only thing standing between him and his first 80-point campaign since 2009-10.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: One of five multi-point producers in rout•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Extends point streak with two helpers•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Garners two points to extend streak•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Assists in three straight•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Ends eight-game run without multi-point showing•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Tacks on another multi-point effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...