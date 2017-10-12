Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two points against Flames

Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday. He also posted a plus-3 rating and notched three shots on net.

As anybody who drafted Kopitar highly last season surely remembers, thanks in part to an 8.0 shooting percentage he was held to 12 goals and 52 points. So far this year he already has three goals and two assists. Fingers crossed that bad puck luck doesn't return.