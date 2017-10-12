Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two points against Flames
Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday. He also posted a plus-3 rating and notched three shots on net.
As anybody who drafted Kopitar highly last season surely remembers, thanks in part to an 8.0 shooting percentage he was held to 12 goals and 52 points. So far this year he already has three goals and two assists. Fingers crossed that bad puck luck doesn't return.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Strikes twice against Sharks•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Being protected•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Finishing season hot after sluggish start•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Marks scoresheet twice in win over Flames•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Powers offense with two points•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Assists twice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...