Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kopitar is on a roll with four straight multi-point outings. He was key in the Kings' surge late in the second period, assisting on a Blake Lizotte goal before scoring what would be the game-winner with 1:40 left in the middle frame. Kopitar is up to 24 goals, 40 helpers, 119 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 71 appearances. His steady offense from a top-line role makes him an easy player to keep in fantasy lineups.