Kopitar scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The veteran center opened the scoring midway through the first period before setting up Sean Durzi late in the third. Kopitar extended his point streak to four games with the performance, but he's been on fire longer than that -- the 35-year-old has seven multi-point efforts in the last 12 contests, racking up eight goals and 18 points during that time.