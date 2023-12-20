Kopitar scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar has a power-play goal in three straight contests. The 36-year-old center has racked up three goals and seven assists over eight outings in December, continuing his strong season. He's up to 29 points (10 on the power play), 56 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 28 appearances. Kopitar will remain in a top-line role as long as his excellent two-way play holds up.