Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two points not enough

Kopitar registered an assist at even strength and on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 home loss to the Predators.

While it wasn't the outcome Kopitar desired, he's still paying dividends for his fantasy owners as the two apples from this last game extended his points streak to five games. He remains a highly dependable fantasy option, but long gone are the days when the Yugoslavian would flirt with a point-per-game pace.

