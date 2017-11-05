Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two points not enough
Kopitar registered an assist at even strength and on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 home loss to the Predators.
While it wasn't the outcome Kopitar desired, he's still paying dividends for his fantasy owners as the two apples from this last game extended his points streak to five games. He remains a highly dependable fantasy option, but long gone are the days when the Yugoslavian would flirt with a point-per-game pace.
More News
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Pockets goal in victory•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads the charge against Columbus•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Brings scoring streak to four games•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Two points against Flames•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Strikes twice against Sharks•
-
Kings' Anze Kopitar: Being protected•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...