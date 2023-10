Kopitar scored a pair of goals on three shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Kopitar's first goal came on the power play, and his second was shortly after another man advantage expired. Through two contests, Kopitar's performance is right where it should be. He's managed three points, five shots on net, four blocks and a minus-2 rating while continuing to play big minutes on the top line in his age-36 campaign.