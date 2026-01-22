Kopitar (lower body) didn't skate with the Kings on Thursday, but he will join the team for their upcoming six-game road trip, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Given that Kopitar isn't skating with the team yet, he probably won't be ready to return when the road trip starts Saturday in St. Louis, but he might be an option later in the trip. He hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 5. Kopitar has six goals and 21 points in 37 outings in 2025-26.