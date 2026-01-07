Kopitar (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sharks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kopitar suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's game against the Wild. While he's considered day-to-day and isn't believed to be facing a long-term absence, he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the issue. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday in Winnipeg, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for that matchup.