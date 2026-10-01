Panarin scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Panarin was able to get on the scoresheet in this high-scoring loss. He's in his first full year with the Kings after coming over from the Rangers in a midseason trade in 2025-26. Panarin totaled 28 goals, 84 points, 224 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 78 regular-season appearances last year. He'll be the centerpiece of the Kings' offense, providing creative playmaking from the top line and first power-play unit.