Panarin was traded to the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Panarin needs just one more tally to reach the 20-goal threshold for the fifth straight year and the 10th time in his NHL career. With his move to Kings, the veteran winger should immediately slot into a first-line role while also linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. On a more competitive team than the Rangers, Panarin might still have enough time to challenge for the 40-goal mark, though he'll face an uphill battle.