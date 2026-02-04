Kings' Artemi Panarin: Flipped in trade
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin was traded to the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Panarin needs just one more tally to reach the 20-goal threshold for a fifth straight regular season and the 10th time in his NHL career. With his move to Kings, the veteran winger should immediately slot into a first-line role while also linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. On a more competitive team than the Rangers, Panarin might still have enough time to challenge for the 40-goal mark, though he'll face an uphill battle.
More News
-
Kings' Artemi Panarin: Inks two-year extension•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Being held out Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Point streak reaches 10 games•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Nine-game, 16-point scoring streak•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Stays hot in Thursday's loss•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two PP helpers Monday•