Kings' Artemi Panarin: Inks two-year extension
Panarin (not injury related) signed a two-year, $22 million contract extension with the Kings on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Los Angeles acquired Panarin from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for Liam Greentree and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. He's in the final season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract, and the Rangers will retain 50 percent of his remaining cap hit as part of the trade. The third-round pick New York is set to receive will become a second-rounder if the Kings win at least one playoff series this year. If LA wins at least two postseason series this year, then the Rangers will also get a 2028 fourth-round selection. Panarin is unlikely to make his Kings debut Wednesday versus Seattle, but he might play Thursday in Vegas.
