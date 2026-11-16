Panarin (personal) isn't with the Kings to begin their five-game road trip, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Panarin missed Saturday's home game against the Flames due to family reasons, and it appears as though he'll miss additional time to begin the team's road trip. It's not yet clear whether the 35-year-old is expected to return before the road trip concludes Nov. 27 in Anaheim. Across his 17 appearances to begin the regular season, he's recorded eight goals, 11 assists, 14 PIM, six hits and three blocked shots while averaging 21:27 of ice time.